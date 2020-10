Air quality will continue to be an issue for the next couple of days. It will be unhealthy for the North Valley tomorrow, and unhealthy for sensitive groups everywhere else. Our AQ alert remains in effect until further notice.

Temperature-wise, we're running above average. Tonight will be in the low and mid 60s, and we're typically in the upper 50s. Tomorrow will warm to the upper 90s to near 100, while we're usually in the mid 80s.