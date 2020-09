Wildfire smoke will continue to impact us for at least the next couple of days. An air quality alert will remain in effect until further notice. Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups Valley-wise, but expect locally worse AQ where the wildfire smoke is dense.

The smoke is keeping temperatures cooler, as it is preventing us from heating up to our full potential. Expect to be in the 60s tonight, then upper 80s and low 90s tomorrow.