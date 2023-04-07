YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Anthony Bailey
Posted: Apr 7, 2023 / 08:44 AM PDT
Updated: Apr 7, 2023 / 08:44 AM PDT
A white noise machine can effectively drown out distracting sounds to help you get a good night’s sleep.
Many of the latest dishwasher models boast high-end technology that lets them work their magic without disturbing you and others in your home.
Here’s a quick rundown of who you can expect to see in the ‘Barbie’ film along with ways you can partake in the Barbie craze as it sweeps the nation.
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com