by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Oct 7, 2022 / 07:58 PM PDT
Updated: Oct 7, 2022 / 07:58 PM PDT
Temperatures will remain hot as we start the weekend. Expect to be in the mid 90s Saturday, then low 90s Sunday.
Next week will bring a little bit of relief. Highs will drop to the 80s, although we’ll continue to run several degrees above average.
