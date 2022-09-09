YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Sep 9, 2022 / 07:53 PM PDT
Updated: Sep 9, 2022 / 07:53 PM PDT
Our 12 day stretch of triple digit heat is coming to an end. We’ll be much cooler this weekend with highs in the 90s. We’ll also have a chance of showers and an isolated thunderstorm Saturday in the Valley, with the best chance in the South Valley.
