by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Jun 17, 2022 / 11:23 PM PDT
Updated: Jun 17, 2022 / 11:23 PM PDT
We felt welcome relief from the heat today. This weekend, we’ll start our next warming trend. However, temperatures will still remain below average.
Next week will be a different story. Expect highs to return to the triple digits.
