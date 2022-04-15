It was a warm and sunny end to the week, but we’ll see the weather change tonight.

Showers will move in after 5 AM, and it will become breezy. Expect periods of rain tomorrow morning, with showers becoming more isolated in the afternoon. We’ll be dry again by the evening hours. Most of the Valley will pick up less than .10″ of rain, with the North Valley getting up to .25″.

Expect showers in the foothills with .25-.50″ possible.

Snow levels will be near 6500 ft. A trace – 2″ will be possible at this level, but the more significant accumulations will fall above 7000 ft in our northern mountains.