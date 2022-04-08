We had another record-breaking day across the Valley with highs well into the 90s. Big changes arrive this weekend.

Expect temperatures to cool down 10-15° tomorrow, dropping us back to the low 80s. Even with this cool down, we’ll still be running 10° above average. We’ll also feel the wind pick up tomorrow, and by the afternoon, gusts will be up to 25 mph.

Sunday will be cooler. We’ll still feel a breeze, although not as strong as on Saturday.

Monday will cool down again. We’ll watch for a slight chance of showers in the Valley, and a chance of light snow in the Sierra.