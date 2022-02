FRESNO, California (KSEE) - The City of Fresno will be providing surveillance cameras for dozens of food vendors. It's part of a larger effort to protect these workers after a series of attacks over the past year, including a violent robbery on Valentine's Day.

Councilmember Luis Chavez said the City is spending more than $20,000 on 150 to 200 cameras. The price tag also includes a year of storage on the cloud.