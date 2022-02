SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - The state attorney general's office has issued a warning about dangerous levels of lead in a number of dried plum fruit and candy sold throughout California.

In an announcement made Friday, the AG's office warns that the effect of lead could be even more pronounced in children, due to their developing brains and nervous systems. Lead is described as a public health hazard, and exposure to the neurotoxin can have lasting health consequences for both young and old.