Friday evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Police in Merced say they arrested a woman Thursday after hitting multiple cars and possibly being under the influence of alcohol.

Police say, Lori Gallo, 47, was driving her car south on G Street at 125 MPH and attempted to pass another car that was also heading southbound on G Street. Gallo got too close and side-swiped the other vehicle causing her car to also hit another car that was stopped at the nearby intersection, police say.