Friday evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

Dense fog will return to the Valley tonight, and the wind will continue to rip through the Sierra. A high wind warning remains in effect until noon tomorrow for the higher elevations in Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno counties. A wind advisory is in effect for the Southern Sierra.
CBS47 On Your Side
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com
February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am