FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) - A Fresno family is remembering the life of their loved ones and asking for the community's help in finding the man who is suspected of killing them.

On Jan. 6, Mel and Melba Abdelaziz were found dead at a home on East Tulare St. The Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 25-year-old Rahmad Kerek Parke who is Melba Abdelaziz's son.