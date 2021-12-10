Friday evening Pinpoint Weather forecast

It will be a cold night with temperatures dropping to be near and below the freezing point in parts of the Valley. A freeze warning will be in effect from 11 PM until 9 AM tomorrow.

Our next storm system is around the corner. Snow will move into our northern mountains on Sunday. A few showers will also be possible in the North Valley starting Sunday afternoon.

The system will initially move slowly. Sunday night and Monday will bring spotty showers to areas near and north of Fresno. Expect snow in the Sierra. A winter storm watch will be in effect from 4 AM Monday to 4 AM Wednesday.

The system will move southward Monday night and Tuesday. This will bring periods of heavy rain to the entire Valley. Expect it to be windy as well.