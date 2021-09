FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) - Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra began the weekly virtual COVID-19 health presser Friday like he usually does. He reported the numbers. There had been an increase in COVID-19 cases and COVID-19-related deaths in the last week.

"But numbers don't tell the whole story. In fact, they may not even tell the most important story," Vohra said.