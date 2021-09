FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — On Friday, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said the department is making strides in cracking down on gang violence and making critical reforms in policing.

According to Chief Balderrama, as of Wednesday, the city has seen 52 homicides this year compared to 27 at this time in 2020. Chief Balderrama says the majority of homicides in Fresno are gang-related. The chief says the crackdown on gang violence, which began as a department-wide effort on Aug. 5, is making a difference.