FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) -- On Friday morning, the LGBTQ Pride flag was raised for the first time in history at Fresno City Hall.

It was a tense couple of weeks leading up to Friday after Mayor Jerry Dyer proposed creating a new free speech space to fly the LGBTQ Pride flag, only to reverse that decision after facing criticism from some city councilmembers and members of the Fresno LGBTQ community.