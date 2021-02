We have more sunshine in store for us this weekend. However, we will be feeling the wind. A wind advisory will be in effect for the North Valley, along with areas along and just west of I-5. This will last from 8 AM – 9 PM. Gusts up to 35 mph will be possible.

The wind will strengthen in the Sierra as well. A wind advisory will be in effect from 10 PM tomorrow until 10 AM Sunday. Gusts up to 45 mph will be possible.