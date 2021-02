We’ll see an isolated shower and sprinkles in the Valley tonight, but they will be gone by tomorrow morning. The better chance of moisture will be in the Sierra. Snow levels will be near 6500 ft Friday evening, then will lower to 3500 ft when the system is winding down Saturday morning.

The rest of the weekend will be dry. Saturday will be breezy, and highs will only reach the low 60s. Sunday will be sunny and seasonable, and highs will be in the mid 60s.