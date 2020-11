We were cool and windy today. The wind is weaker now, and it will be lighter tonight and tomorrow. Overnight lows will be chilly and in the 40s. Tomorrow will be cool with highs in the 50s. We’ll have a chance of morning showers, then expect clearer afternoon skies.

A winter storm warning is in effect for areas above 4000 ft. Snowflakes will mix in as low as 3500 ft this weekend, but don’t expect accumulation that low. However, roads and mountain passes may be very slick.