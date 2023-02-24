YourCentralValley.com
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Feb 24, 2023 / 11:35 PM PST
Updated: Feb 24, 2023 / 11:35 PM PST
Widespread rain has been falling in the Valley all day long, and heavy snow has blanketed the Sierra. More rain and snow are on the way tonight, then expect this storm to gradually wind down Saturday.
