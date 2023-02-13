YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Feb 13, 2023 / 08:06 PM PST
Updated: Feb 13, 2023 / 08:07 PM PST
It was a mild start to the week, but changes arrive tomorrow.
It will be breezy, cooler, and there will be a slight chance for a stray shower. Light snow will fall in the Sierra, with flurries down to 2000 ft.
We’ll update this page regularly with the hottest deals as Presidents Day weekend approaches, so be sure to check back in often so you don’t miss out.
An electric snow blower uses an auger to grind apart dense snow and send it away from the path or driveway you’re clearing.
Yukon Charlie’s snowshoes allow wearers to glide along flat, rolling or mountainous trails, depending on the design.
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com