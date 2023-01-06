We got a much needed break from the rain today. Our next storm system will hold off until late Saturday evening, and we’ll see showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. Valley rainfall totals will range from less than .10″ in the South Valley, to just over .25″ in the North Valley. Up to 1″ of rain will be possible in the foothills.

1-2″ of rain will fall in the Valley with the Monday/Tuesday storm. A flood watch will be in effect for all of Central California from midnight Sunday until 4 AM Wednesday.

A wind advisory will be in effect for the Valley Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. The wind will peak Saturday overnight, with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

A winter storm warning will go into effect at 10 PM Saturday. We’ll get 1.5-3 feet of snow above 6000 ft through Sunday. Expect several more feet early next week.