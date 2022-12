A band of heavy rain will move through the Valley and foothills tomorrow. Thunder will also be possible. The Valley will pick up .25-.75″ of rain for the last day of 2022. The foothills will pick up several inches of rain. A flood watch will be in effect for the Valley and foothills through 4 AM Sunday.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Sierra above 7000 ft. Several feet of snow will be possible. through Saturday night.