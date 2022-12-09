A strong storm system will move into Central California late tonight. This storm will bring significant rain to the Valley and foothills through the weekend. We’ll get over 1″ of rain in parts of the Valley through Monday morning.

Expect several inches of rain in the foothills, then a few inches of snow Sunday.

Snow levels will be near 7000 ft all Saturday afternoon. Snow levels will then fall throughout Saturday night, and they’ll be closer to 3500 ft Sunday. A winter storm warning has been issued for this event. Several feet of snow will fall above 6000 ft.

It will also be windy Saturday and Saturday night. A wind advisory will be in effect for areas near and west of I-5. Gusts will reach 30 mph across the Valley, but they’ll reach 50 mph in the advisory area.