Rain will return tonight, spreading into Central CA from south to north. Expect widespread rain by sunrise tomorrow. Rain will be scattered tomorrow afternoon and into tomorrow night. Expect only a few light lingering showers Sunday in the Valley. Rainfall totals in the Valley through the weekend will be .50-.75″, with isolated amounts up to 1″ possible.

2-4″ of rain will be possible in the foothills, especially in our northern foothills in Madera and Mariposa counties.

Snow levels will be near 8000 ft on Saturday, then will drop to be near 6000 ft Sunday. A winter storm warning will be in effect for the Sierra above 7000 ft tonight through early Monday morning. Several feet of snow will fall above 7000 ft, and wind gusts may reach 60 mph.