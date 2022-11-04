We have a dry start to the weekend, then our next storm system will start to impact us. Light showers will move through the Valley Saturday night and Sunday, bringing us only a few one hundredths of an inch of rain. The heavier rain will arrive Monday and Tuesday, bringing the Valley .75-1″ of rain.

The Sierra will get an isolated shower Saturday evening, with a better chance of scattered showers on Sunday. Snow levels Sunday will be above 8000 ft. A winter storm warning will go into effect for the Sierra Sunday afternoon, as the heavy snow will fall on Monday and Tuesday. Snow levels will drop to be near 5000 ft Monday, falling to 4000 ft by Tuesday evening. 2-4 feet of snow will fall in the Sierra.