by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Oct 28, 2022 / 08:00 PM PDT
Updated: Oct 28, 2022 / 08:00 PM PDT
We have a weekend full of sunshine and 70s ahead. Halloween will be on the warm side as well. By Tuesday, we have a cool down and a chance of rain entering the forecast.
