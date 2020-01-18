Dense fog through the weekend

Yesterday’s storm system has moved out, and it left us with a cool Friday. Here are your updated January rainfall amounts, with the comparison to average in the rightmost column.

Our weather will calm down a bit for the weekend, with the exception of dense fog. As of 10 PM Friday, the visibility has already dropped to be less than a mile in Hanford and Madera.

A dense fog advisory will be in effect from midnight until noon Saturday. This will impact travelers up and down the entire Central Valley tomorrow.

Your forecast visibility at 7 AM tomorrow shows most locations will be at less than a mile. Please be careful on the roads.

After a chilly Saturday morning with lows in the low and mid 30s, expect to spend the afternoon in the low and mid 50s. Here is your Saturday high temperature forecast if you’ll be outside. Many people will surely be enjoying the fresh snow from yesterday!

Sunday will be similar to Saturday. Expect morning fog, then 50s in the afternoon.

Have a fantastic weekend!