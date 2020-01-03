Dense fog through Friday morning

KGPE Weather

As of 9 PM Thursday, fog is already forming in parts of the Valley. It’s been a similar scene all week, and fog will remain in our forecast for several more days.

Visibility, 9 PM Thursday

A dense fog advisory will be in effect from midnight through 11 AM Friday. This also applies to travelers heading to Kern County. Expect visibility to be less than a quarter of a mile at times through tomorrow morning.

Dense fog advisory for Thursday night/Friday morning
Forecast visibility for 7 AM Friday

After the fog mixes out tomorrow, we’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer than they were today, and it will be a pleasant January day. Highs will reach the low 60s, which is about 10 degrees above our seasonal average.

Friday forecast

Looking ahead to the weekend, we have more of the same. Morning fog, then afternoon peeks of sunshine. Saturday will remain mild, then expect a slight cool-down on Sunday.

