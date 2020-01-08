Dense fog, then rain

We’ve had many mornings with dense fog lately, and we have yet another one to go. Leave a little early for school or work tomorrow morning, as visibility will be very low again.

As of 10 PM Tuesday, visibility is less than 2 miles in Fresno. It’s down to a half of a mile in Porterville. Expect it to worsen tonight and tomorrow morning.

10 PM Tuesday visibility

A dense fog advisory is in effect again tonight, and it will last until 10 AM tomorrow. This is for all Valley counties, and it also extends southward to Kern County.

Another dense fog advisory for tonight

Temperatures will be chilly again tonight, and lows will bottom out in the 30s. It will feel cold and damp again in the morning.

Chilly, but seasonable temperatures tonight

We’ll top out in the low and mid 50s tomorrow, which is close to average. It won’t be as much about the fog tomorrow night as it will be about the rain. Showers will move into the north Valley just in time for your Thursday morning commute. Showers will spread southward during the morning, and most will be gone by the afternoon.

Forecast rain and snow at 7 AM Thursday

Expect snow in the mountains. We’ll see snowflakes mix in with the rain as low as 2000 ft. This includes towns such as Oakhurst and Mariposa. However, don’t expect much of any accumulation below 4000 ft.