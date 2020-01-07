Dense fog developing again tonight

The work and school week started with morning fog and cooler afternoon temperatures. As of 11 PM Monday night, we’re already seeing fog forming in the Valley again.

11 PM Monday visibility

The 11 PM visibility is down to 1000 ft. in Hanford and Visalia, but it’s less than 300 ft. in Merced.

11 PM view from Visalia

Expect areas of dense fog through tonight and into tomorrow morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 AM Tuesday. Please take your time on the way to school or work tomorrow, and drive safely.

Dense fog in the Valley

Aside from the fog, expect a chill to the air tonight. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s.

For those of you who felt like today’s high temperatures were a little too cool, you may enjoy tomorrow’s temperatures. Tuesday highs will be in the upper 50s. It won’t be quite as mild the weekend, but we’ll certainly be above our seasonal average of 53°.