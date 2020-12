We’re going to feel a little milder for Christmas Day. Temperatures will reach the 60s for much of the Valley.

Tomorrow night will bring our next chance of light showers. Expect spotty rain through Saturday morning, bringing us less than a tenth of an inch of rain. Snow levels will drop to be just below 6000 ft. by Saturday morning.

A stronger storm system will arrive Sunday night through Monday. Expect lower snow levels by Monday down to 4000 ft.