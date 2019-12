Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the low 40s. We’ll see a few Valley showers on Christmas Day, bringing us less than .10″ of rain. Expect light snow in the mountains with little accumulation. Flurries will mix in down to 2000 ft with no accumulation.

Heavier snow will fall to our south Wednesday night and Thursday. This will impact travelers driving over the Grapevine. Be prepared for delays or closures.