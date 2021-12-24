Christmas Eve evening forecast

KGPE Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We have a quiet night ahead, but another storm system will move in mid afternoon on Christmas Day. Expect rain in the Valley, and snow above 4000 ft. Snow levels will drop to 2500 ft Saturday night as snow begins to wind down.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 4 PM Sunday. A winter storm watch will be in effect from 4 PM tomorrow to 10 AM Sunday for the foothills and lower Sierra. Expect accumulating snow, mainly down to 3000 ft. 3-8″ will be possible. Expect less than 1″ down to 2500 ft.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss