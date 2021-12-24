Christmas Eve evening forecast

We have a quiet night ahead, but another storm system will move in mid afternoon on Christmas Day. Expect rain in the Valley, and snow above 4000 ft. Snow levels will drop to 2500 ft Saturday night as snow begins to wind down.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 4 PM Sunday. A winter storm watch will be in effect from 4 PM tomorrow to 10 AM Sunday for the foothills and lower Sierra. Expect accumulating snow, mainly down to 3000 ft. 3-8″ will be possible. Expect less than 1″ down to 2500 ft.