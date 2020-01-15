Chilly and foggy tonight, rain on the way

As of 11 AM, temperatures are dropping into the 30s in parts of the Valley, and we have a chilly night ahead.

Temperatures will drop to the freezing point in spots tonight. Be prepared to defrost the car before you head to school or work in the morning.

We’ll also see areas of fog tonight. Here is your visibility forecast at 7 AM Wednesday.

Highs tomorrow will reach the mid 50s, which is average. Overall, it will be a very typical January day.

Expect a big change on Thursday. Showers will move in during the late morning and early afternoon hours. We’ll see up to a half of an inch of rain in the Valley, and potentially up to an inch of rain in the foothills. Here’s the predicted rain at 11 AM Thursday.

Expect accumulating snow, mainly above 3500 ft. We will see a few flurries mix in down to 2500 ft with no accumulation. A winter storm warning will go into effect for areas above 4000 ft at 10 AM Thursday, and will last until 4 AM Friday.

Here are your initial snowfall estimates. Places like Yosemite Valley may get a half a foot of snow. Shaver Lake may pick up more than half of a foot. Huntington Lake has over a foot of snow in the forecast.

