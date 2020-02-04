Below freezing nights ahead

Sunday’s cold front left us with a breezy and chilly Monday. Temperatures tonight will plummet, and this will be one of our coldest nights this season.

The wind is weakening. It is still slightly breezy in the North Valley, but the wind will die down tonight to be at 5-10 mph. The biggest issue will be the temperature.

As of 9 PM, parts of the Valley are already dropping into the 30s. Porterville is close to the freezing point.

9 PM Monday temperatures

Expect to spend several hours below freezing tonight and tomorrow morning. A freeze warning will begin at midnight and will last through 9 AM tomorrow.

Monday night freeze warning

Fresno will bottom out near 30°, but more rural areas will drop even more. Expect mid 20s in locations away from city centers.

Monday night low temperatures

High temperatures tomorrow will only make it to the mid 50s. It will be milder than today, but we’ll still be below our average of 59°.

Expect the freezing weather to return tomorrow night. With clear skies, the heat of the day will easily escape and temperatures will drop. Some locations will fall all the way back to the mid 20s again. A freeze watch has been issued to cover Tuesday night’s cold weather, and we’ll update you if it becomes a freeze warning tomorrow.

Tuesday night freeze watch

By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will warm up to be close to average. Wednesday night will still be near freezing in parts of the Valley, but we will start to feel some relief from the cold. By Friday afternoon, 60s will return.

While we’re feeling these freezing temperatures, remember to bring pets inside, cover plants, and wrap outdoor pipes.