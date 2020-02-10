A guide to wind speed and damage

The Beaufort Scale describes wind speeds by their effect.

Although it was developed hundreds of years ago, it remains a basis for categorizing wind today with surprisingly few modifications.

The Beaufort Wind Force Scale is divided into 12 categories. It can generally describe the different sustained wind speeds in terms of effects and damage.

Keep in mind, the effects described in each category relate to sustained winds rather than occasional gusts.

It was developed by Francis Beaufort more than 200 years ago as a way to measure wind speeds at sea before the use of measurement equipment. Sailors could categorize wind based on wave height and wave froth. Wind effects on land matched to each category. Today, meteorologists have determined the SI wind speeds for each category.