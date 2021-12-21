It’s the first day of winter! Central Valley braces for a week of rain and snow

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The first day of winter will be cool and dry as the Central Valley prepares for an entire week of rain and snow.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), moderate to heavy rain and snow in the Sierra Nevada will begin Tuesday evening and continue into early next week.

Tracking Two Storms

The first storm will begin late Tuesday evening and will progress into Wednesday bringing widespread rain across the region.

The second storm will hit the region during the holiday weekend which will bring colder temperatures, less rain, and more snow in the mountains. Heavier snow is forecast to start Wednesday evening and continue into the weekend with an additional 1-2 feet of snow possible each day over the western slopes and lowering snow levels.

7-day forecast for Fresno

Caltrans says that travel delays and difficult travel conditions are anticipated for the Holiday weekend. Gusty winds will reduce visibility on the roadway with whiteout conditions possible in some mountain areas.

Holiday travelers are urged to bring chains, warm clothes, extra food and water.

