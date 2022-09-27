FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several Red Cross Central California volunteers were sent to Florida to offer additional relief as Hurricane Ian threatens to impact the entire Sunshine State.

Red Cross Central California officials posted on the organization’s Twitter account that Ray, Michael, Oscar, and Dave were some of the volunteers that were already in Florida ready to provide relief to the Floridians.

Ian is a category three hurricane with winds of 120 MPH and wind gusts up o 150 MPH.

National Weather Service Miami

While Ian is expected to slow near the Florida coast and dump huge amounts of rain it is not expected to be near Harvey’s level of more than 50 inches.

