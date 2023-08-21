FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews are working to restore power to hundreds of PG&E customers Monday morning in northwest Fresno, according to Pacific Gas and Electric.

PG&E says 762 customers are without power near Highway 99 and Herndon Avenue.

The power outage was first reported around 2:42 a.m. PG&E says a fire in the area may have caused the outage.

Customers can call PG&E at (800) 743-5002 for additional information or visit PG&E.com

PG&E says the estimated time of power to be restored is yet to be determined.