TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As Hurricane Hilary is projected to make her way to California over the weekend and SCE is sharing tips for residents to be prepared in the Central Valley.

Officials say they have been planning ahead in the event of this storm and have positioned additional personnel, which includes restoration and repair crews, in areas that are expected to receive the most significant impacts, adding it will allow crews to respond to outages in affected areas as quickly as they can safely do so.

SCE has also activated its emergency response teams and will be staffed through the weekend.

Officials also shared safety tips to prepare for a storm below: