FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – While rain is usually a good thing, the long-term effects from tropical storm Hilary could impact the Central Valley in a bad way, especially for locally grown crops.

CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau Ryan Jacobsen says this has been a very humid year so far – and there’s more humidity to come too.

“It definitely plays into some of the breakdowns of the fruit a little quicker. This is already an abnormal year because of how late the harvest season is. We’ve been pushed back anywhere from two to three weeks because of the very cool wet spring we had,” said Jacobsen.

So far, the Central Valley has been lucky to dodge the worst of tropical storm Hilary.

“Right now the immediate impacts are not too bad. Obviously, rain this time of year is not desired, particularly some of the amounts we got in parts of the Valley. Still, overall, it looks like most of the Valley got through unscathed,” said Jacobsen.

So what effects has Hurricane Hilary had on the Central Valley? Jacobsen says only time will tell.

“This storm was abnormal for two reasons. It was the first major tropical storm to hit California in 80-plus years so we saw some winds that are very uncharacteristic for this time of year. Fortunately, I know there is some minor damage, but overall it looks like there wasn’t substantial damage to the Valley,” says Jacobsen.

And the second reason why this was an abnormal storm for the Central Valley was the amount of rain.

“I don’t want to say the rain is uncommon, we do get these storms that roll through this time of year but some of the amounts we saw. Up here in the Fresno area, generally speaking, it was OK, but you go down to Kern County and there are some amounts that exceed one inch that become much more problematic for Ag this time of year,” said Jacobsen.

Jacobsen added that farmers say this is the most memorable season they can recall in the last 50 years.

“This is definitely a memorable year as far as going back the last several decades, this is by far the latest harvest year that we are seeing. In talking to some farmers, this is probably 50 years at least, the latest harvest season they’ve seen. We’re very thankful for the rain we got earlier in the year which obviously made for good water allocations, it really just delayed things to an extent we hadn’t seen before,” says Jacobsen.

According to Jacobsen, the crops most impacted by the storm are grapes and tree fruits which include peaches, plums, and nectarines.

“I’m not overly worried about things such as almonds, for example, they should be able to dry out and have very minimal impact. It really is the fresh, perishable fruit that I’m probably watching a little bit more closely,” says Jacobsen.

Jacobsen says what they are tracking now is the long-term effects of this storm.

“Long-term is the uncertainty side because this precipitation can cause certain fruits some rot so we may be seeing some of those issues over the course of the next couple weeks or months,” said Jacobsen. “For right now, things look OK.”