FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The extreme heat advisory in place for the Central Valley expires Friday night – but that does not mean that the weather in the Central Valley will cool off immediately.

According to KSEE24’s meteorologist A.J. Fox, clouds will be present Friday night, the weekend, and Monday product of Tropical Storm Kay that is affecting southern California.

Cloudy skies will bring in cooler temperatures, forecasted to be in the 90s for the Central Valley – which is close to the average for this time of the year. However, humidity levels are going to be higher than usual.

A.J. Fox says there could be a problem with a chance of thunderstorms and lightning in the mountains that can fuel and start wildfires.

As for the chances of getting rain in the Central Valley, A.J. says these are unlikely and if it happens it will be in the mountains.

Next week, the forecast says wind will push clouds and humidity to the East Coast and bring in lower temperatures for Central California.