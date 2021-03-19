Hopes for a Miracle March as rain falls across the Central Valley

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – On average, 85% of our annual precipitation comes by the end of March. Currently, we have little more than 50%. The need is prompting hopes of Miracle March – when big rains arrive at the end of a dry season.

“These little rains that hit us here are really more of a nuisance than anything,” said Joe Del Bosque who farms nuts, fruits, and vegetables on his farm near Firebaugh.

“We’re obviously hoping for a lot more rain will hit the northern part of the state. As you know we’re in a serious drought right now and it’s really affecting the west side of the valley and possibly the east side of the valley.

“So we’re hoping all these rains will go northern third of the state where we have our reservoirs and try to pick up a little bit more water in those reservoirs that will sustain us through the summer.”

The end of what’s historically our rainy time of year is fast approaching, a time when additional rain could cause more problems than it solves.

“If it’s too wet it just delays us,” said Del Bosque. “It gets sticky and our planters don’t work very well. So we have to wait a day or so until the sun comes out.”

For now, the rain is still welcome.

“These rains if they’re not too significant won’t interrupt us too much. They might delay us a day or so in planting. We do plant crops this time of year every week now until the first week of July. We’re constantly planting maybe three or four days a week through the spring.”