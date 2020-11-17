High wind, blowing dust expected Valley-wide poses health concern

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — High wind and blowing dust is expected Valley-wide Tuesday, and the potential for elevated PM10 poses health concern, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District says.

#NOW Air Quality Warning back in effect for the entire Central Valley, Foothills & Sierra due to blowing dust caused by windy conditions. Reduced visibility also possible. @KSEE24 #cawx #Fresno pic.twitter.com/1Toj7fzGzt — Reuben Contreras (@ReubenKSEE24) November 17, 2020

Southerly winds with gusts up to 45 mph are expected into the evening, creating blowing dust and elevated concentrations of particulate matter 10 microns and smaller (PM10) Valley-wide,

especially in the counties of Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare and the Valley portion of Kern.

As a result, local air pollution officials are issuing an air quality alert for the entire San Joaquin Valley due to PM10 from wind-blown dust.

The District is advising San Joaquin Valley residents to use caution and avoid exposure to blowing dust caused by windy conditions.

Officials say that exposure to particulate pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, trigger asthma attacks and bronchitis, and increase the risk of respiratory infections.

For more information, visit www.valleyair.org or call a district office in Fresno at 559-230-6000, Modesto at 209-557-6400 or Bakersfield at 661-392-5500.