Hail, thunderstorms, power outages reported in the Central Valley

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Thousands of customers are without power in the Fresno area as thunderstorms, and in some cases hail, descended on the Central Valley Wednesday afternoon.

In a 3:30 p.m. update from PG&E, around 3,000 customers lost power in the Fresno area. It follows an update earlier in the day when 1,700 customers in the Yosemite Division lost power.

The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a Winter Storm Warning – in effect from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. in the Central Sierra region. It warned of heavy snow above 3,000 feet. In lower elevations, forecasters issued a significant weather advisory for south central Madera County and central Fresno County of possible lightning and pea size hail.

The wet weather is expected to continue through Wednesday night.