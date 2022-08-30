FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Unified School District is monitoring the high temperatures in case they become too unsafe for students to play outside.

With the heatwave, school districts are taking precautions. Temperatures are expected to reach 106 by Thursday.

“So once it hits 105, then that’s our cut-off. We stop all outdoor activities,” said Fresno Unified, athletic director Brett Mar.

Mar, holding an orange thermometer, can tell exactly how hot it is on the football turf at Sunnyside High School.

“We remind the coaches to allow extra water breaks, extra rest breaks, get in the shade if you can with your students,” said Mar.

“Try to have those kids more in the shades, lots of water breaks, you know, loose fitted clothing. We want to make sure that the kids don’t overheat,” said Dr. Danielle Campgagne, interim chief of emergency medicine with UCSF Fresno.

She says hydration and keeping your body temperature down are the main points.

“Baseline hydration status is really key. So, if you know you’re going to be outside, you know you’re going to be out in the heat, really hydrate up,” she concluded.

While the sun beats down on athletes this late summer, the high temperatures are forcing some schedule changes for high school football.

“For the one home game [Fresno has this week], it was gonna be a 4:30 and a 7:00 p.m. start. We moved the JV game to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. It’s going to be a little hotter on Friday, so we pushed back the Varsity game to 7:30,” said Mar.

Fresno Unified schools are advised to practice before school starts or after 7:00 p.m. when temperatures will be cooler.

“That’s for the safety of the kids, and the coaches and for the fans,” Mar said.