Fresno streets closed off after rainstorm causes localized flooding

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The recent rain causing localized flooding in Fresno Thursday evening.

City crews closed all four lanes of Peach Avenue, north of McKinley Avenue at around 10 p.m. after water covered the streets. At least four vehicles were stuck and needed to be towed out.

A section of Willow Avenue, near Beheymer, was also closed due to flooding. Only a mile away, residents were filling up sandbags to keep the water away from their homes.

“We are trying to stop as much water as possible,” said Chandel Perkins as she and her husband James filled up several bags.

The couple grabbing as many bags as they could for Chandel’s sister’s home too

“The backyard is flooding, and it is going into the house,” said Chandel.

Her sister bought the property a month ago.

The sandbag site near Perrin and Summerville is free and open to the public. The bags are provided, but you do need a shovel. It is open year-round until 5 p.m., but hours are extended during storms.

“Luckily during storms, they are open 24 hours,” said Chandel. “So this was the first place we came to in hopes that it will help out.”

Fresno Public Works Director Scott Mozier said Thursday there were 14 downed trees inside city limits, half fell in the middle of the night. The department has around 100 employees on standby in case of an emergency caused by the storm.

“Hope for the best, plan for the worst,” said Mozier.

Mozier encourages residents who have storm-related issues such as fallen trees, flooding, or clogged drains to call 311 or use the FresGO app.

“It gets it right to the dispatch center and gets the crew right out to the issue to address the problem,” he said.

After you download the app, you can add a request on the home page. Residents can also add pictures and a location to be sent directly to the public works department.