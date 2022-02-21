Freeze watch issued as cold temps, rain expected in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Rain is in the forecast again after unseasonably warm temperatures saturated the Valley over the last week.

According to the National Weather Service, Monday will see a cooler high near 59 degrees with winds reaching 5 to 10 miles per hour. After 5:00 p.m., the Valley can expect a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, the evening is expected to be partly cloudy with lows around 40 degrees.

On Tuesday, the Valley will see an 80% chance of showers with the bulk of the precipitation expected to hit the Valley floor between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. The NWS expects the rain to total less than a tenth of an inch. Tuesday evening is expected to see a 40% chance of showers before 11:00 p.m., and a low of around 34 degrees.

A freeze watch is in effect from late Tuesday night through Friday morning as temps are expected to dip to 27 to 31 degrees in the majority of the Valley.

“Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold,” says the National Weather Service. “To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.”

The cold is expected to lead to widespread frost with a 20% chance of rain on Wednesday, and cold temps reaching all the way until the weekend when it’s expected to warm slightly.