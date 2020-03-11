Flash flood warning issued for Fresno County mountains near Pine Flat Lake

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A flash flood warning was issued Wednesday afternoon due to heavy rainfall in the Sierra Nevada mountains near Pine Flat Lake.

The National Weather Service in Hanford said doppler radar indicated thunderstorms were producing heavy rainfall across a section of Fresno County around 2:50 p.m. east of Trimmer and north of Pine Flat Lake.

Flash Flood Warning including Fresno County, CA until 5:00 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/ldX1FdPirG — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) March 11, 2020

About 1 to 2 inches an hour of rainfall was expected to fall in the area with flash flooding ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Impacts could include flooding of small creeks and streams, roadways, underpasses as well as other draining and low lying areas.

Areas that will experience flooding include Fence Meadow in the Sierra National Forest, the weather service said.

The flash flood warning is set to last until 5 p.m.

